PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Holdings Lowered by Brasada Capital Management LP

Brasada Capital Management LP lowered its stake in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) by 92.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,502 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 87,507 shares during the quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in PAR Technology were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAR. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 431.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,536 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 51,578 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PAR Technology by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 819,035 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,664,000 after purchasing an additional 81,551 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the third quarter valued at $655,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 6.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 24,278 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the period.

PAR Technology stock opened at $55.82 on Wednesday. PAR Technology Co. has a one year low of $37.74 and a one year high of $82.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.28 and a beta of 1.95.

PAR Technology ( NYSE:PAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.17). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $105.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAR. StockNews.com raised PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.86.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

