Dendur Capital LP Makes New Investment in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Dendur Capital LP bought a new position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 477,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,190,000. Rapid7 comprises approximately 2.0% of Dendur Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Rapid7 by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 75,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 37,708 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the fourth quarter worth $539,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the fourth quarter worth $12,050,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the third quarter worth $1,006,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Rapid7 by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 6,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Rapid7 Stock Performance

NASDAQ RPD opened at $22.91 on Wednesday. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.61 and a 52 week high of $46.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.74 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.58 and a 200-day moving average of $35.73.

Insider Activity at Rapid7

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.38). Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 130.41% and a net margin of 3.46%. Equities research analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rapid7 news, insider Christina Luconi sold 12,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $290,179.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,165 shares in the company, valued at $1,344,774.80. This represents a 17.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RPD shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Rapid7 from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.32.

View Our Latest Research Report on RPD

Rapid7 Profile

(Free Report)

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.