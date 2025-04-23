Brasada Capital Management LP Purchases 2,000 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Brasada Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 80.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Generac were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Generac by 391.9% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Generac stock opened at $110.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.50 and a 1-year high of $195.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.87. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.58.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.31. Generac had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 7.36%. Research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total value of $725,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 565,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,129,498.75. This represents a 0.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GNRC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Generac from $193.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Generac from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.40.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

