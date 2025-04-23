Ironvine Capital Partners LLC Has $5.18 Million Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Ironvine Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 710.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,854 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,922 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up 0.6% of Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 23,793 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after acquiring an additional 8,462 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 2,736 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,183 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,047,000 after purchasing an additional 13,198 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 829,786 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $134,964,000 after purchasing an additional 58,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 147,740 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $24,027,000 after purchasing an additional 20,817 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 271 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.72, for a total value of $46,807.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,052.88. This trade represents a 4.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $137.30 per share, for a total transaction of $6,865,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,716,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,614,763.40. This represents a 3.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMAT. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Edward Jones raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMAT

Applied Materials Price Performance

Applied Materials stock opened at $138.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.67. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.74 and a 52 week high of $255.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.85 and a 200-day moving average of $169.69.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 39.50%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, March 10th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.05%.

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.