Brasada Capital Management LP Has $837,000 Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Brasada Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 76.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 40,504 shares during the quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Burkett Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,229.6% in the fourth quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEE. Barclays lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Erste Group Bank raised NextEra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.46.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $66.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $61.72 and a one year high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 67.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $162,258.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,504.43. The trade was a 7.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.