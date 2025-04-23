Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $121.53, but opened at $126.20. Agnico Eagle Mines shares last traded at $125.24, with a volume of 548,325 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Stifel Canada upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.40.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $60.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.72 and its 200-day moving average is $91.73.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.44). Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 10.45%. On average, analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 42.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEM. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 47.0% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 397 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 296,489 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,127,000 after purchasing an additional 56,619 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 127.5% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,557 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

See Also

