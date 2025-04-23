Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.17, but opened at $20.90. Barrick Gold shares last traded at $20.84, with a volume of 2,916,754 shares.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOLD. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. National Bank Financial raised shares of Barrick Gold to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Canada raised Barrick Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.05.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.93.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 16.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.52%.

Barrick Gold announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the gold and copper producer to repurchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 114,572 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 56,394 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 6.1% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,110 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,193 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

