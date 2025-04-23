Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 730 Shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mosley Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Mosley Wealth Management now owns 27,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Partners in Financial Planning acquired a new stake in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Family Firm Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 78,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after acquiring an additional 4,547 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 227,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter.

BATS ICF opened at $59.60 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.90. iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $52.76 and a 12-month high of $67.57. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

