Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.25, Zacks reports. Flexsteel Industries had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $113.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.24 million. Flexsteel Industries updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance to EPS.

Flexsteel Industries Price Performance

Flexsteel Industries stock opened at $35.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.27. The company has a market capitalization of $188.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.23. Flexsteel Industries has a 12-month low of $28.81 and a 12-month high of $65.87.

Flexsteel Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th. Flexsteel Industries’s payout ratio is 26.77%.

Flexsteel Industries Company Profile

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and markets of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining rocking chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.

Featured Stories

