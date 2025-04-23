Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,363 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of National Grid by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,462,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,185,000 after acquiring an additional 473,172 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in National Grid by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,405,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,496,000 after purchasing an additional 68,587 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in National Grid during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,324,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in National Grid by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 781,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,441,000 after purchasing an additional 25,082 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 706,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,968,000 after buying an additional 12,228 shares in the last quarter. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NGG opened at $74.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $72.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. National Grid plc has a 12-month low of $54.24 and a 12-month high of $74.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.45 and a 200 day moving average of $62.87.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of National Grid from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. StockNews.com lowered National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

