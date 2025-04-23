Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,959 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank grew its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 45,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 32,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 52,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 145,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 48,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter.

Get Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund news, President James C. Baker bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.41 per share, for a total transaction of $285,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 761,040 shares in the company, valued at $8,683,466.40. This trade represents a 3.40 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought 94,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,115,047 in the last ninety days.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 2.3 %

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

NYSE KYN opened at $11.60 on Wednesday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $13.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.52.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.