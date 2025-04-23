Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The savings and loans company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.40, Zacks reports. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The business had revenue of $262.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS.

Pathward Financial Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CASH opened at $74.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.83. Pathward Financial has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $86.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.44.

Get Pathward Financial alerts:

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Pathward Financial from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CASH

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pathward Financial

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pathward Financial stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,634,641 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,437,000. Pathward Financial makes up 28.1% of Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 15.24% of Pathward Financial as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pathward Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pathward Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathward Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.