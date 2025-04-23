Fuel Network (FUEL) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $49.60 Million

Fuel Network (FUEL) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. One Fuel Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0107 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Fuel Network has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. Fuel Network has a total market capitalization of $49.60 million and $6.20 million worth of Fuel Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Fuel Network Profile

Fuel Network’s total supply is 10,050,316,877 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,619,063,224 tokens. Fuel Network’s official website is www.fuel.network. Fuel Network’s official Twitter account is @fuel_network. Fuel Network’s official message board is forum.fuel.network.

Buying and Selling Fuel Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Fuel Network (FUEL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fuel Network has a current supply of 10,050,141,882.56815581 with 4,617,214,559.82871454 in circulation. The last known price of Fuel Network is 0.01112851 USD and is up 21.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $5,768,999.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.fuel.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuel Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fuel Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fuel Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

