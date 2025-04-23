Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $795.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Bernstein Bank cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,070.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,195.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,110.00 to $1,070.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $950.76.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on REGN

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.3 %

REGN opened at $585.49 on Tuesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $525.99 and a twelve month high of $1,211.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $642.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $732.33. The stock has a market cap of $64.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.21 by $0.86. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.07%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $11.86 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,736,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,373,859,000 after buying an additional 1,390,534 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,427,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,726,940,000 after acquiring an additional 155,369 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,321,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,653,543,000 after purchasing an additional 9,381 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,085,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,485,527,000 after purchasing an additional 810,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,045,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,456,864,000 after purchasing an additional 149,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.