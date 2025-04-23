Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,820,000 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the March 15th total of 3,240,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

OLO Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:OLO opened at $6.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.37 and a 200-day moving average of $6.62. OLO has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $8.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $999.58 million, a PE ratio of -60.20 and a beta of 1.42.

Get OLO alerts:

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $76.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.76 million. OLO had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a positive return on equity of 0.34%. On average, research analysts predict that OLO will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OLO. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of OLO from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of OLO in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered OLO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OLO

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of OLO by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of OLO by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 59,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of OLO by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 121,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of OLO by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of OLO in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

About OLO

(Get Free Report)

Olo, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based, on-demand commerce platform for multi-location restaurant brands. It enables digital ordering and delivery. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.