Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Short Interest Up 17.9% in March

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 280,800 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the March 15th total of 238,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Nelnet Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NNI opened at $106.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 31.47 and a quick ratio of 31.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.18 and its 200 day moving average is $110.35. Nelnet has a 1 year low of $93.59 and a 1 year high of $127.32.

Get Nelnet alerts:

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $401.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.00 million. Nelnet had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 3.78%. On average, research analysts predict that Nelnet will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nelnet Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Nelnet’s payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Nelnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nelnet

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nelnet

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Nelnet by 16,773.6% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 482,247 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 479,389 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,347,756 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $143,954,000 after purchasing an additional 99,885 shares during the period. Sycale Advisors NY LLC boosted its position in Nelnet by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 258,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,561,000 after buying an additional 54,380 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Nelnet by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 172,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,423,000 after buying an additional 40,476 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Nelnet by 13,657.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 34,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,876,000 after buying an additional 34,689 shares during the last quarter. 33.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nelnet

(Get Free Report)

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nelnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nelnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.