Liquity (LQTY) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $26.85 Million

Liquity (LQTY) traded 21.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 23rd. One Liquity token can now be bought for $0.73 or 0.00000778 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Liquity has traded up 38% against the US dollar. Liquity has a total market capitalization of $69.07 million and approximately $26.85 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $93,409.01 or 0.99781442 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $92,791.65 or 0.99121970 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Liquity

Liquity launched on October 15th, 2020. Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,858,107 tokens. The official message board for Liquity is medium.com/liquity. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Liquity is www.liquity.org. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Liquity

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw 0% interest loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD – a USD pegged stablecoin, and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of only 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. Learn more about these mechanisms under Liquidations.Liquity as a protocol is non-custodial, immutable and governance-free.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

