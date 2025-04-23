Vow (VOW) Price Reaches $0.0961 on Top Exchanges

Vow (VOW) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. During the last week, Vow has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar. Vow has a market capitalization of $37.06 million and approximately $223,109.70 worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vow token can currently be bought for about $0.0961 or 0.00000103 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $93,409.01 or 0.99781442 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $92,791.65 or 0.99121970 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Vow

Vow was first traded on March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 1,142,857,140 tokens and its circulating supply is 385,613,399 tokens. The official website for Vow is vow.foundation. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vow

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow aims to change the world by decentralizing the issuance of currency.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vow should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

