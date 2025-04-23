dForce USD Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $15.40 Million (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $15.40 million and $2,667.76 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, dForce USD has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000194 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00009698 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $84.53 or 0.00090292 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00006409 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000328 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 334.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000011 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186,323.92 or 1.99035084 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 15,453,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,453,332 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 15,453,332.51134857 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.9965049 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

