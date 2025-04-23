TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Releases Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.060-2.060 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.3 billion-$4.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.1 billion.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

TEL stock opened at $133.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. TE Connectivity has a 1 year low of $116.30 and a 1 year high of $159.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.17. The stock has a market cap of $39.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.25.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. This is a boost from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 45.37%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TEL. UBS Group dropped their price target on TE Connectivity from $188.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut TE Connectivity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.90.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TEL

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total transaction of $3,669,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,812,497.52. This trade represents a 49.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TE Connectivity stock. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,736 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

(Get Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.