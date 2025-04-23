BitTorrent-New (BTT) Tops One Day Volume of $35.63 Million

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 23rd. One BitTorrent-New token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar. BitTorrent-New has a total market cap of $628.84 million and approximately $35.63 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000262 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000495 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000806 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BitTorrent-New is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 986,061,142,857,000 tokens. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent [New] (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent [New] has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 986,061,142,857,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent [New] is 0.00000064 USD and is up 5.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 192 active market(s) with $32,355,865.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

