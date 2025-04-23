JUST (JST) Price Reaches $0.0317 on Major Exchanges

JUST (JST) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. Over the last week, JUST has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. JUST has a market cap of $313.72 million and $28.53 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JUST token can currently be purchased for $0.0317 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93,409.01 or 0.99781442 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92,791.65 or 0.99121970 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
JUST Profile
JUST’s genesis date was May 5th, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens. JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f. JUST’s official website is just.network/#. JUST’s official Twitter account is @defi_just and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling JUST
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars.
