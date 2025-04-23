Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $2.61 Million Holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 156,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,700 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Extreme Networks by 369.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 217,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 171,500 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,599,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,068,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,385,000 after purchasing an additional 49,888 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Extreme Networks by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,919,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,965,000 after purchasing an additional 690,262 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Extreme Networks by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 24,370 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EXTR shares. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Extreme Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Extreme Networks Stock Performance

Shares of EXTR stock opened at $11.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.47. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $19.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.57.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). Extreme Networks had a negative return on equity of 110.86% and a negative net margin of 11.98%. Analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extreme Networks announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 35,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $549,807.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,478,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,760,901.99. This represents a 2.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Extreme Networks

(Free Report)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.