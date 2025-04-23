Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires New Stake in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 345,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.32% of RealReal as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in RealReal during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,329,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of RealReal by 234.6% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 66,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 46,816 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its position in RealReal by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 1,066,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,652,000 after buying an additional 746,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in RealReal during the fourth quarter worth $5,143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at RealReal

In related news, CFO Gopal Ajay Madan sold 102,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $706,463.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,327,198 shares in the company, valued at $9,157,666.20. This represents a 7.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Levesque Rati Sahi sold 113,917 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $786,027.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,307,199 shares in the company, valued at $15,919,673.10. This trade represents a 4.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 258,283 shares of company stock valued at $1,782,153. 9.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group cut their target price on RealReal from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RealReal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

RealReal Stock Up 4.2 %

REAL stock opened at $5.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $610.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 2.90. The RealReal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.24 and a 52-week high of $11.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.46.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.69 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The RealReal, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

