CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Raises Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,860 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $7,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,518,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $581,516,000 after buying an additional 501,725 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth $196,578,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth about $173,055,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,342,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,347,000 after purchasing an additional 141,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,033,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,008,000 after purchasing an additional 455,605 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $115.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $101.05 and a 1 year high of $190.59.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 68.97%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.79%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $164.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. William Blair downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price target (down from $150.00) on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.45.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

