ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 528.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 192.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 528,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,567,000 after buying an additional 347,692 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 19.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 167,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 27,180 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth about $368,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,858,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 785.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,194,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,872,000 after buying an additional 1,059,394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th.

Shares of ADMA opened at $21.39 on Wednesday. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.23 and a 52-week high of $23.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 76.39 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

