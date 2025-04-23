8,794 Shares in Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER) Bought by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ferrovial by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Ferrovial by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrovial during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ferrovial by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrovial by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferrovial alerts:

Ferrovial Stock Performance

Shares of FER stock opened at $46.17 on Wednesday. Ferrovial SE has a twelve month low of $36.24 and a twelve month high of $56.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.53.

About Ferrovial

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrovial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrovial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.