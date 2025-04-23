Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 81.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 83,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375,603 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $8,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth about $318,532,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,336,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,154 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,565,000. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,338,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,504,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total transaction of $6,322,069.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,442.06. This represents a 83.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 11,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $1,216,378.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,437 shares in the company, valued at $707,941.26. The trade was a 63.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,570 shares of company stock worth $7,538,449. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHD has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.59.

View Our Latest Research Report on Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.7 %

CHD stock opened at $103.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.35 and a 12-month high of $116.46. The company has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.84, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.55.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 9.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.295 dividend. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 49.79%.

Church & Dwight Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.