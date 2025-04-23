Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.03 Million Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 943 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WBS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Webster Financial in the fourth quarter worth $120,497,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 759.8% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 823,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,462,000 after acquiring an additional 727,530 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,163,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,464,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 1,491.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 485,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,838,000 after purchasing an additional 455,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total value of $459,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,063,228.93. This represents a 3.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Laurence C. Morse sold 13,217 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.07, for a total transaction of $780,728.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,988.56. This trade represents a 41.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Webster Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Webster Financial from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Webster Financial from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.92.

Webster Financial Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of WBS opened at $46.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Webster Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $39.34 and a 12-month high of $63.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.05.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 36.61%.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

