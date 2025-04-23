Marshall Wace LLP Sells 234,304 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 49.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 237,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234,304 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $7,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1,777.8% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $26.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.84 and a 200-day moving average of $34.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 2.67. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.40 and a fifty-two week high of $45.93.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CZR. Capital One Financial raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Macquarie lowered their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.43.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

