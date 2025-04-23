United Capital Financial Advisors LLC Has $220,000 Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Mosaic by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,507,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,243 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,621,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $218,751,000 after buying an additional 269,650 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at $97,363,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,368,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,800,000 after acquiring an additional 150,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in Mosaic by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,138,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,135,000 after acquiring an additional 386,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MOS has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Mosaic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.42.

Mosaic Stock Performance

MOS stock opened at $27.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.15. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $22.36 and a 1-year high of $32.29.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 160.00%.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

