Symmetry Investments LP Invests $7.98 Million in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Symmetry Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 126,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,982,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Onsemi during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Onsemi during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 434.6% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ON has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Onsemi from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Onsemi from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Onsemi from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $60.00 price target on Onsemi in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.52.
Onsemi Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of ON stock opened at $35.45 on Wednesday. Onsemi has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $80.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.66 and a 200-day moving average of $56.63.
Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.03). Onsemi had a net margin of 22.21% and a return on equity of 20.10%. On average, equities analysts predict that Onsemi will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.
About Onsemi
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
