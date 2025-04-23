CSM Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM)

CSM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) by 646.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 639,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 553,435 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of Amentum worth $13,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amentum in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amentum in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Amentum by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amentum during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in Amentum in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Amentum from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Amentum in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Amentum in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Amentum to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Amentum in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amentum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.71.

Amentum Stock Performance

Amentum stock opened at $19.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.72. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Analysts forecast that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Amentum news, Director Barbara Loughran purchased 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.23 per share, for a total transaction of $97,658.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,658. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.81 per share, for a total transaction of $2,081,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 620,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,920,783.33. This represents a 19.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.67% of the company’s stock.

About Amentum

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

