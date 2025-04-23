Genworth Financial (GNW) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.14). Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS.

NYSE GNW opened at $6.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.95. Genworth Financial has a 1-year low of $5.87 and a 1-year high of $7.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.76 and a 200-day moving average of $7.03.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

