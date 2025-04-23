CSM Advisors LLC Has $10.06 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

CSM Advisors LLC cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 22,678 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $10,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avalon Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Alexis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $251.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.15.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HON opened at $198.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.01. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.36 and a fifty-two week high of $242.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.01.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. Research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. This trade represents a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

