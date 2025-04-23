Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,710,000 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the March 15th total of 35,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.34.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Wells Fargo & Company

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WFC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $3,365,658,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 932.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,734,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,105,218,000 after purchasing an additional 14,210,193 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 7,887.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,393,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350,605 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,339,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,411,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,801,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $66.24 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.28. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $81.50. The stock has a market cap of $216.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 15.73%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 28.73%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.