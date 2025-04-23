CSM Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

CSM Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the quarter. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $9,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 112.2% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 494.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Marriott International from $275.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Marriott International from $308.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Marriott International from $295.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 1,054 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.48, for a total value of $292,463.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,811.48. The trade was a 18.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.65, for a total value of $1,003,275.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,733 shares in the company, valued at $7,089,714.45. This trade represents a 12.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,694 shares of company stock valued at $8,938,132. Company insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Up 2.3 %

Marriott International stock opened at $220.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $247.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.90. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.55 and a 52-week high of $307.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.42.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 116.67% and a net margin of 9.46%. Research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 30.29%.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.