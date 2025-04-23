White Oak Capital Partners Pte. Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

White Oak Capital Partners Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 8,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000. Warrior Met Coal accounts for about 0.2% of White Oak Capital Partners Pte. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HCC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 304.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 818.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. 92.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warrior Met Coal Trading Up 1.8 %

HCC stock opened at $48.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 3.99. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $75.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.65 and its 200 day moving average is $56.00.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $297.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.70 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 16.43%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HCC. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $86.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Featured Articles

