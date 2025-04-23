Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Position Decreased by GMT Capital Corp

GMT Capital Corp reduced its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,439,920 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,584,200 shares during the period. Hudbay Minerals makes up approximately 13.2% of GMT Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. GMT Capital Corp owned about 0.08% of Hudbay Minerals worth $271,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBM. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 2,414.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,475 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 83,036 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in Hudbay Minerals by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,574,709 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $20,858,000 after acquiring an additional 301,455 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth $886,000. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,613,432 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,188,000 after purchasing an additional 92,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.82% of the company’s stock.
Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance
NYSE:HBM opened at $7.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.42 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.34. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $10.49.
Hudbay Minerals Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a $0.007 dividend. This is a boost from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is 5.56%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HBM shares. Desjardins started coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HBM
About Hudbay Minerals
Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hudbay Minerals
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- How to Invest in Micro-Cap Stocks Like a Pro
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Investors Sell Microsoft Stock on OpenAI News—Time to Buy?
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Take-Two Interactive: A Defensive Play Set to Explode
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM).
Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.