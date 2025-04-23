Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Position Decreased by GMT Capital Corp

GMT Capital Corp reduced its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,439,920 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,584,200 shares during the period. Hudbay Minerals makes up approximately 13.2% of GMT Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. GMT Capital Corp owned about 0.08% of Hudbay Minerals worth $271,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBM. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 2,414.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,475 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 83,036 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in Hudbay Minerals by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,574,709 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $20,858,000 after acquiring an additional 301,455 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth $886,000. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,613,432 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,188,000 after purchasing an additional 92,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

NYSE:HBM opened at $7.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.42 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.34. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $10.49.

Hudbay Minerals Increases Dividend

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Free Report ) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $584.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.28 million. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a $0.007 dividend. This is a boost from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is 5.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HBM shares. Desjardins started coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

