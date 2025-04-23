TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by Brasada Capital Management LP

Brasada Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. TransDigm Group accounts for approximately 1.4% of Brasada Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $7,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 558.5% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Dilation Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at $9,055,000. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TDG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,534.00 to $1,490.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group raised TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,595.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,464.41.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,354.08, for a total transaction of $27,081,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,046,584.64. This represents a 71.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,345.81, for a total value of $53,832,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 98,185 shares in the company, valued at $132,138,354.85. This trade represents a 28.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,894 shares of company stock valued at $167,450,256. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

TDG stock opened at $1,306.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.26 billion, a PE ratio of 46.08, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $1,176.31 and a one year high of $1,451.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,335.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,320.09.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.76% and a negative return on equity of 42.87%. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TransDigm Group

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.