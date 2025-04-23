CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Trims Stock Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co trimmed its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,415 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $7,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter valued at $378,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth $70,185,000. American Trust acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 21.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 653,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,242,000 after acquiring an additional 115,447 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Knight-Swift Transportation

In related news, Director Douglas L. Col purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.37 per share, for a total transaction of $226,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,850. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of KNX opened at $38.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.56. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $61.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.38 and a beta of 1.16.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 2.43%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KNX. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. StockNews.com raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

