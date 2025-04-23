CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Trims Holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co cut its stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,622 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $7,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRX. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 472.4% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RRX opened at $101.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.53. Regal Rexnord Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.56 and a fifty-two week high of $185.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.22). Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 3.25%. Equities analysts expect that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $183.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $170.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Regal Rexnord from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regal Rexnord presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.75.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

