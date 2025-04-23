Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Stock Position Lowered by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 99.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,576,698 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $2,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FYBR. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 37,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 45,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 0.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FYBR. New Street Research cut Frontier Communications Parent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Frontier Communications Parent from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.07.

Shares of NASDAQ FYBR opened at $36.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 1.01. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a one year low of $21.84 and a one year high of $39.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.43.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.28). Frontier Communications Parent had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John Harrobin sold 36,000 shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $1,296,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,523 shares in the company, valued at $2,755,593.23. The trade was a 31.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

