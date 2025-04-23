Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Purchased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.10% of Hexcel worth $5,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 32.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,023 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 17,011 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 65,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth $7,854,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Hexcel by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 3,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HXL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Hexcel from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Hexcel from an “overweight” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hexcel from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Hexcel from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.40.

Hexcel Stock Down 4.3 %

HXL stock opened at $48.32 on Wednesday. Hexcel Co. has a one year low of $45.28 and a one year high of $73.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $456.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.18 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 6.94%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.77%.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Further Reading

