Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $2.88 Million Stock Position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,700 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $2,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 10,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in 10x Genomics by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 424.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 4,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total transaction of $50,623.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 335,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,712,036.68. This represents a 1.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 5,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $56,368.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 879,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,735,865.74. This represents a 0.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXG opened at $7.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $973.52 million, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 2.01. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $29.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.31.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.08). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 29.90% and a negative return on equity of 25.40%. As a group, equities analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on 10x Genomics from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on 10x Genomics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Leerink Partners cut 10x Genomics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.79.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

