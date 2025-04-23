Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 6,200 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Farringdon Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 174.8% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 174,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,739,000 after purchasing an additional 111,004 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock opened at $104.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.46. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.50 and a 52-week high of $137.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.17. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 9.69%. Equities research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Arrow Electronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arrow Electronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arrow Electronics

In related news, CAO Yun Sung Cho sold 353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.11, for a total transaction of $39,574.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,549 shares in the company, valued at $173,658.39. The trade was a 18.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William F. Austen purchased 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.12 per share, with a total value of $197,828.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,174.96. This represents a 31.89 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

See Also

