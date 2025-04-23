Walleye Capital LLC Buys Shares of 1,361 Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,361 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TDY. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

TDY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $585.00 target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $548.00.

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $460.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $484.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $478.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.33. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $355.41 and a 52 week high of $522.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Chairman Robert Mehrabian sold 5,768 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.22, for a total transaction of $2,989,092.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 144,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,910,255.66. This trade represents a 3.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jason Vanwees sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.06, for a total transaction of $1,924,222.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,324 shares in the company, valued at $26,691,559.44. This trade represents a 6.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,571 shares of company stock valued at $17,709,721. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

