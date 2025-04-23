ITM Power (LON:ITM) Trading Up 8.2% – Still a Buy?

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Free Report) shares shot up 8.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 35 ($0.46) and last traded at GBX 31.23 ($0.41). 9,660,370 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 143% from the average session volume of 3,982,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28.85 ($0.38).

ITM Power Trading Up 4.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The firm has a market cap of £201.30 million, a PE ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 28.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 34.58.

Get ITM Power alerts:

ITM Power (LON:ITM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported GBX (4.70) (($0.06)) EPS for the quarter. ITM Power had a negative net margin of 164.90% and a negative return on equity of 9.97%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ITM Power Plc will post -8.9214682 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ITM Power

About ITM Power

In related news, insider Amy Grey bought 102,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 29 ($0.38) per share, for a total transaction of £29,711.95 ($39,369.22). Insiders acquired 103,937 shares of company stock worth $3,016,249 over the last quarter. 48.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

ITM Power was founded in 2000, and ITM Power PLC was admitted to the London Stock Exchange’s AIM market in 2004.

Headquartered in Sheffield, England, ITM Power designs and manufactures electrolysers based on proton exchange membrane (PEM) technology to produce green hydrogen, the only net zero energy gas, using renewable electricity and water.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ITM Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITM Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.