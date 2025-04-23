ITM Power (LON:ITM) Trading Up 8.2% – Still a Buy?

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Free Report) shares shot up 8.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 35 ($0.46) and last traded at GBX 31.23 ($0.41). 9,660,370 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 143% from the average session volume of 3,982,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28.85 ($0.38).
ITM Power Trading Up 4.2 %
The company has a quick ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The firm has a market cap of £201.30 million, a PE ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 28.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 34.58.
ITM Power (LON:ITM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported GBX (4.70) (($0.06)) EPS for the quarter. ITM Power had a negative net margin of 164.90% and a negative return on equity of 9.97%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ITM Power Plc will post -8.9214682 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ITM Power was founded in 2000, and ITM Power PLC was admitted to the London Stock Exchange’s AIM market in 2004.
Headquartered in Sheffield, England, ITM Power designs and manufactures electrolysers based on proton exchange membrane (PEM) technology to produce green hydrogen, the only net zero energy gas, using renewable electricity and water.
