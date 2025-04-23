Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 10,013 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,013 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super bought a new position in shares of Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth about $5,033,000. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 52,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 6,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 19,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 6,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MOS shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Mosaic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Mosaic from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Mosaic from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.42.

MOS opened at $27.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.15. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $22.36 and a 1-year high of $32.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 160.00%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

