XTX Topco Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)

XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Free Report) by 44.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Lindblad Expeditions were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the fourth quarter worth $150,000. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alex P. Schultz purchased 36,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.97 per share, with a total value of $289,908.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 283,323 shares in the company, valued at $2,258,084.31. The trade was a 14.73 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

Lindblad Expeditions Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ:LIND opened at $8.31 on Wednesday. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $14.34. The company has a market cap of $453.61 million, a PE ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 2.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.15.

About Lindblad Expeditions



Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

